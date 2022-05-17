Editor, the Advocate:
“You cannot be serious.”
John McEnroe was a good pro tennis player in the 1980’s but is probably best known for his temper tantrums during matches. At Wimbledon in 1981, he protested a line call that went against him by shouting the expletive noted above. Lately, I have had similar thoughts when reading about Biden Administration policies/proposals as listed below:
Student loan forgiveness: I financed my postgraduate education by a combination of loans (that I paid off during my 10 years of military service), scholarships, work grants and parental help. Why should those citizens who chose to not further their education subsidize a group of people who borrowed money to further their chances of future financial gain? Also, federal handouts are difficult to stop once started. The last yearly tuition I paid (ajuisted for inflation) is 1/10 of what today’s yearly tuition is at the same school. The government made it easy to borrow money which enabled colleges to massively increase their tuitions.
E-15 gas: Adding ethanol to gasoline actually decreases mileage (slightly 3-5% over pure gas), tends to damage older engines (before 2001) and can increase smog in the summer in large urban areas. It will cost less than E-10 and produces less CO2. American farmers should be growing corn to help feed a world’s population that is close to nutritional insufficiency rather than helping to fill gas tanks.
$40 billion to Ukraine: That is a huge amount of money that we will have to borrow. Just a small portion of that grant could go to finish the border wall, increase the size of the Border Patrol, hire more immigration judges and help to put baby formulas back on grocery shelves. We need to help Ukraine but $40 billion is excessive.
Carleton K. Thompson, Jr., Victoria
