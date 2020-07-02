Editor, the Advocate:
On a busy day at the plaza, where the Confederate statue is located, you will see people of different backgrounds and ethnicity going about their daily lives.
This is not what some of the speakers who dedicated the statue in 1912 envisioned and certainly not what the Confederacy stood for.
We, as a country and people, are changing. We are not immutable. “On civilizations height. Immutable they stand.” The word immutable – unchanging over time or unable to be changed.
This is the message of the statue. Erected by a society that did not want to change and to this very day still defending a way of life that prospered through oppression and slavery.
Immutable they stand. Do not be fooled or swayed by the sentiment towards this monument. You cannot soften the image of racism.
The confederate memorials throughout our country were erected for one sole purpose – to intimidate and to remind you who was in charge. Not anymore. That is not who we are.
We get it.
Take the statue down.
Hector Rubio Guerra, Victoria
