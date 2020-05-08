Editor, the Advocate:
Our health care team – you make the difference!
I received a call the other day from the daughter of patient who was in ICU. She shared with me that each day, her mother’s physicians provided exceptional care and her nurses went above and beyond to make this a positive experience for both the patient and family members.
Even in the midst of a pandemic when a daughter and mother had to be miles from each other, our medical team facilitated love, care and a connection between the two, in addition to helping her become well.
We hear these amazing stories about our healthcare workers making the difference throughout the year and especially now.
These stories exemplify the care we provide at Citizens Medical Center. No matter what the situation is at hand, patient safety, exceptional care and experiences are our priority.
It’s National Hospital Week, and I want to recognize all medical professionals who have gone above and beyond for our patients and community.
Your compassion and dedication are unmatched, and that has been especially evident the past few months.
Thank you for making a significant difference in the health and wellness of those we serve, in whatever role you may have. Each and every one of you are essential in fulfilling our sacred trust and promise to those we have responsibility for. I’m very proud of how well you do this and it’s truly an honor to serve with you!
Mike Olson, CEO, Citizens Medical Center, Victoria
