Editor, the Advocate:
Police have no legal duty to respond and prevent crime or protect the victim. There have been over 10 various Supreme Court and state court cases the individual has never won. Notably, the Supreme Court stated about the responsibility of police for the security of your family and loved ones is you, and only you, are responsible for your security and the security of your family and loved ones.
That was the essence of a U.S. Supreme Court decision in the early 1980s when they ruled that the police do not have a duty to protect you as an individual, “but to protect society as a whole.”
Justices Rule Police Do Not Have a Constitutional Duty to Protect Someone
By LINDA GREENHOUSE Published: June 28, 2005 (NYT)
The ruling applies even for a woman who had obtained a court-issued protective order against a violent husband making an arrest mandatory for a violation.
How many times and how many ways can this be stated. In a free nation, you have personal responsibility. The government is not the answer to all your problems.
The job of the police is to introduce the ethically challenged to the Criminal Justice System. The outcome of that introduction is not within their control. The responsibility for your individual safety begins and ends with you. Second Amendment anyone?
Robert E. Duncan, Port Lavaca