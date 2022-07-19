Editor, the Advocate:
Here’s the deal, if you believe that abortion should be completely banned, but you don’t believe that we should give these mothers and babies food stamps or any other government assistance, you’re not pro-life.
If you believe we should ban all abortions, but you would rather a child stay in foster care than go with two good parents that happen to be gay or lesbian, you’re not pro-life.
If you only care about the child until it is born, then you don’t care about that child’s life. I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again, you are anti-choice.
Abortion is a serious and safe medical procedure that is only the business of the woman, her doctor, and God — not you, not the government, nor any man.
The fact is, the government has been overstepping their natural bounds by telling us what we can and cannot do in our private lives, whether it’s gun control, gay marriage, abortion, or some other matter of personal freedom. All of us have allowed the government, which we fund, which we the people own (in a manner of speaking), to overreach right into our private and personal liberties.
Conservative and liberal alike, we have allowed this. Let that sink in.
Jeremy Cady, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.