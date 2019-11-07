Editor, the Advocate:
In response to the letter of Mr. Frank Torres of 11/07/09:
Several of Mr. Torres’ statements are based on his own assumptions without documentation. I know of no Republican voter who believes President Trump could shoot someone and get away with it. I know of no proof that our president has lied “once or twice a day since he took office’’.
Mr. Torres states that the reversal of legislation passed during President Obama’s term happened because President Obama is black and disliked by President Trump. Perhaps some of the Obama legislation was flawed and needed reversal. President Obama’s phrase “you can keep your doctor” rings in my memory. Sitting administrations often reverse the policies of previous presidents because they disagree with those policies. There is no justification in attributing this to racism.
But my chief point of contention with Mr. Torres is his recommendation that I need exorcism. He seems to feel that he speaks from a moral high ground and admonishes me and other Republicans that “God will follow you to the doors of hell.” I suggest that Mr Torres check his own rear view mirror. If he voted for the Democratic pro-choice ticket he may find the souls of 60 million aborted babies pursuing him.
I am going to pray for Mr. Torres. I hope he will pray for me.
Sincerely,
William P. Sage MD, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.