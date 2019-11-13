Editor, the Advocate:
I don’t know if any of you can see what is going on in Washington with the Democratic party, but I see a party trying to overthrow the American people. Everything they are campaigning on goes hand in hand with communism. A system of government where the people are the servants.
It doesn’t matter if you love President Trump or hate him. He is the only person in Washington standing between freedom of the people or total control by the government of the people.
Think with your mind, not with your emotions. With your emotions, the left can convince people that the sky is falling and the only way to stop it is to do what they say. Otherwise, we all will die.
All I can say is, you won’t miss freedom until you lose it.
Mark T. Wayne, Bay City
