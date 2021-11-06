Editor, the Advocate:
Regrettably, only two of the four VISD Bond Propositions presented on the Nov. 2 Ballot passed. The rejection of Proposition A- Maintenance and Proposition B, Stroman will impose undue hardships on the district and its students. These issues will have to be addressed in the future at a cost much greater than if they had been dealt with now.
Equally regrettable is the fact that only 8,942 voters of the 55,441 residents bothered to go to the polls or to mail in a ballot. The importance of all elections is too great to be decided by only 16.13% of the electorate. Your vote, regardless of your opinion, is needed every time the opportunity occurs to exercise this right which in some nations does not exist.
Dan Hiller, Victoria
