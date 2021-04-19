Editor, the Advocate:
I am a financial professional and I have known Dale Zuck through the insurance business for over 25 years.
Dale has attended numerous school board meetings and has been extremely involved in his community.
Dale was the first person after Hurricane Harvey to start asking the hard questions about the VISD Risk Pool called PCAT when a proposed tax increase was mandated due to Hurricane Harvey.
He pointed out that the school board trustees have a fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers and the Risk Pool called PCAT turned out to be an extreme cost to the taxpayers through a maximum one year tax increase due to the fact proper insurance coverages were not in place at the time of the hurricane. All 35 buildings in the district were damaged and the taxpayers had to pick up the tab due to a lack of foresight and proper education on insurance.
Dale will serve this community with his financial knowledge and in my opinion we need a numbers guy that will ask the hard questions to keep VISD on the straight and narrow.
LeAnn Nalls, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.