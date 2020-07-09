Editor, the Advocate:
I endorse, as does each and all eliminated candidates, all four of your elected constables, the front runner (March votes); Sgt. Justin Marr for sheriff. I am a life-long, third-generation Victorian. I have observed and worked closely with all of our past sheriffs (“the good, bad and the ugly”) during my 45-year family law career (Board Certified) and while serving on the boards of a multitude of Victoria various civic and nonprofit service organizations.
Our sheriff is of paramount importance to the lives of Victoria families. Victoria deserves a fair, humble and experienced lawman without bias, prejudice or personal agendas.
I call on my colleagues, associates and multitudes of employees in our justice system who, like I, have personal knowledge of Justin’s extensive hands on and direct involvement with officials, administrators and employees of our justice system.
Your actual vote, solicitation and education of voters to this man’s qualifications are crucial in this runoff election and COVID-19 is not an excuse.
Justin Marr’s lifelong goal and 22 years of consistent professional dedication to law enforcement includes superior educational and many specialized training successes.
Raised in our county by godly parents, Justin has a well-known character reputation for morality, integrity, humility and hard work ethic in our community.
His opponent, admittedly, has never been employed by any law enforcement agency.
Sgt. Justin Marr has earned this office.
Sincerely,
Joe Wall, Victoria
