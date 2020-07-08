The Victoria Public Library has offered a glimpse of stability and joy amid the uncertainty and challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Though COVID-19 has upended many aspects of one’s daily routine, library staff members have worked hard to find a new way to engage the community safely.
Like other city facilities, the library closed to the public back in March to help prevent spread of the virus. But rather than canceling everything on the library’s calendar, the staff transitioned from an entirely in-person format for programs to running programs and events online nearly overnight.
For that, the library deserves praise.
The transition was a challenge, said Katie Talhelm, the program services lead at the library, but a vital one. The staff knew how important it was to provide kids in the community a sense of normalcy in a chaotic situation.
“For younger kids especially that don’t really understand what’s happening in the world, it can be a jarring transition to also go to the library at the same time every week to not at all,” Talhelm said. “So we asked ourselves, ‘How can we keep doing this so it can stay as a part of kids’ routines?’”
Now, families have been able to stay safe in the comfort of their own homes and participate in library programs and events online. The library is engaging residents virtually by streaming everything from the beloved Story Time Live! to science experiments, craft projects and trivia nights.
The library has since reopened to the public, but for the safety of the community, most events and programs are continuing online for the foreseeable future.
And, since the transition has been so successful and met with such appreciation by the community, the library plans to continue and grow its virtual programming even after the pandemic has passed.
That is a wonderful thing.
Sidney Sheldon, an American writer, director and producer once summarized the essence of libraries well, saying, “Libraries store the energy that fuels the imagination. They open up windows to the world and inspire us to explore and achieve, and contribute to improving our quality of life. Libraries change lives for the better.”
The Victoria Public Library has always been a treasure, but the staff members deserve applause for their creativity and drive to engage, inspire and connect with our community during this unprecedented time.
