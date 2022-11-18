Editor, the Advocate:
It is unfortunate that Dayna Williams-Capone decided to leave and not work with the new library board members. I hope that her reason for leaving was not because she was intolerant of others views and only wanted to work with those that would agree with her views. Personally, I wish she would have stayed. I liked her.
I take exception that this is about censorship or denial of free speech. Changing the policy has nothing to do with adults. It is only about what is appropriate for children. It has generally been understood that society sets standards to protect children from making decisions they are not mature enough to handle.
Most children would probably want to watch cartoons or play video games rather than go to school. Regardless of what the children (or, for that matter, the parents) desire to do, there are laws in place to mandate how many school absences are allowed in a school year.
Do you believe having age limits on when a person can vote, drive, smoke, drink alcohol, or get married is suppression of the child’s rights?
Do you believe that a child should be allowed to make life-altering decisions? What if a child said they did not want to live anymore? Should there be laws in place to allow doctors to assist a child in suicide during that moment in time? I hope that your answer would be no.
You said that the library is for all people. Do you believe a public library should provide entertainment or educational content on how to commit serious or heinous criminal acts?
From watching the news, it is my observation that violence and sexual aggression of children towards other children is increasing (and adults for that matter). Why do you think that is? Words and pictures do matter.
I genuinely would like to hear your views on the questions I have asked and possibly have a discussion as friends that may have different world views.
C.M. Herndon, Victoria