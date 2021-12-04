Recently a group of 12 residents met with the Victoria Public Library’s advisory board to request the library reevaluate the presence of 20 public library books, many of which feature LGBTQ characters and belong in the children’s or young adult section.
Some asked that the books be removed while others asked that the books be placed in another part of the library.
The parents said the books were in easy reach of their young children and were exposing the children to ideas they were too young to understand.
They also said the books went against the family values they were teaching.
The library should not ban the books.
Libraries are about a free exchange of ideas, not limiting them.
Banning books takes options from people who want to read, learn and explore new topics. It is limiting what they can choose to read and learn.
Just as important, parents have the responsibility to raise their children using their values.
They also have the responsibility to encourage their children to want to learn and explore new topics.
Parents also must be responsible and supervise what their children are reading.
No matter the section of the library the child uses, young children should be supervised by their parent or guardian when they are in the library, so parents know what their children are reading or looking at.
Parents cannot expect the library to be the watchdog for every child who comes into the facility.
Parents are naïve if they believe the library is the only place a child can be exposed to topics that go beyond their values. With the internet available to virtually any school-aged child via phones, tablets and home computers, it is safe to say a child can be exposed to so much more on the internet than the books that factually explain alternative lifestyles in age-appropriate ways.
Libraries should be used as teaching tools.
The library is a place where parents should bring their children to help them factually learn about topics they are curious about.
The library board was correct in not taking action on the requests during the Nov. 17 meeting. The board needs time to discuss the requests and weigh the information presented.
The parent group initially took their request to library director Dana Williams- Capone in August, but after evaluating the books and the request, Williams-Capone refused to remove the books and refused to move them to another place in the library.
The group then attended the board meeting filling the room. Most who spoke supported banning the books, but a few supported the library.
The advisory board will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Dec. 15 in the City Council Chambers to discuss the requests. After the board has had time to adequately discuss the points, let’s hope they vote in favor of keeping the books available on the shelves where people who choose to read them have access to them.
A possible compromise could be for the library to move the books to higher shelves in the same sections they are in now. This would keep the young children from innocently pulling the books off the shelf.
No matter the decision the board comes to, they must remember the library is the best place in the city for people of all ages to go to learn and explore new topics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.