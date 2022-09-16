Saving lives isn’t just for first responders.
Everyday people can save lives too, especially if they know one of the most important lifesaving tools --CPR.
Cardiopulmonary resuscitation helps get blood and oxygen to the brain when the heart has stopped. The longer a person’s brain goes without oxygen, the more likely they are to suffer brain damage or even death.
Each year the American Heart Association trains about 12 million people in CPR. That is a huge number, but the alarming fact is 70% of Americans may feel helpless to act during a cardiac emergency because they either do not know how to administer CPR or their training has lapsed and do not believe their skills are still useable, the agency reports.
It takes about an hour to learn to do CPR and the skills stay with the person for a long time.
Earlier this year a man collapsed in a Victoria convenience store. The store clerk called for help and began CPR. She was later relieved by a sheriff’s deputy who arrived and continued compressions until paramedics arrived to take over the man’s care.
Controversy arose recently after the deputy was recognized for saving the man’s life and the clerk was not mentioned.
The important thing is both are heroes for their actions that night.
The clerk, who had some medical training, didn’t hesitate to start CPR. She knew time was of the essence.
The deputy knew he needed to get to the store as soon as possible. Once he arrived, he knew he needed to continue compressions.
Both are heroes for stepping in to save the man’s life.
Both gave the man a second chance for life.
Without hesitation, both used their skills to save another human.
The fact that both did the hard work of non-stop compressions speaks volumes above getting an award or being publicly recognized for the work.
We are not saying the Kenneth Rosenquest Public Safety award is not important. It is. Rosenquest was a highly respected police chief and law enforcement officer. An award that bears his name holds high standards for any recipient.
But many appear to have lost focus on the topic at hand. These people helped a total stranger when he needed it most. At the time, neither sought public attention for their heroic deeds.
More people need to take the steps the clerk and deputy did and learn CPR. We never know when we may need to help a loved one or a stranger.
The American Heart Association reports that 88% of all out-of-hospital heart attacks occur in the home.
Another surprising Heart Association fact, effective bystander CPR – meaning a non-first responder - provided immediately after sudden cardiac arrest can double or triple a victim’s chance of survival, but only 32 percent of cardiac arrest victims get CPR from a bystander.
CPR can be taught and learned in an hour. Many classes are offered online so the student can take it at their leisure.
The AHA and American Red Cross also provide in person courses tailored to the client’s needs or location.
Some places such as Citizens Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center and Victoria College offer classes as well.
We owe It to ourselves, as well as our loved ones, co-workers and strangers to learn basic life saving measures such as CPR. You never know when you could save a life.