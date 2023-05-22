Once upon a time in a small village, there lived a group of young owls who were preparing to leave the nest and embark on their journey toward the vast, open sky. They gathered every day in the village square to learn from their elders and to share their dreams and aspirations with one another.
One day before the birds took flight and as they gathered, an old and wise bird perched on a high branch overhead. He looked down at them and said, "My young friends, cherish these moments spent together, for one day you'll miss these days when you were all gathered in the village square, sharing your dreams and hopes."
The wise old owl continued, "Remember, little ones, that as you spread your wings and leave the nest, earning a diploma from the prestigious College of the Sky doesn't guarantee you a place in the sun. The vast sky is filled with birds of all kinds, each with their unique talents and skills. Do not be disheartened if your journey takes a different turn than you expected."
The younglings listened attentively as the wise old owl went on, "Along your journey, you'll encounter many other birds who will join you in your flight. Some will stay by your side, and others will fly away as the wind changes direction. With every hello comes a good-bye. Do not be sad when friends come and go, for each one of them leaves a mark on your heart and teaches you valuable lessons."
The wise bird paused, and his eyes twinkled as he said, "Every choice you make in your journey will impact your future. The direction in which you fly, the wind currents you choose to follow, and the places where you rest your wings – all of these will shape your life. Choose wisely, my dear friends."
He then looked at each of the young birds and said, "As you navigate the vast sky and decide which direction to take, listen to your heart... find your genius, and then chase that genius. It is the compass that will guide you toward your true calling. Follow it, even when the winds seem to push you off course."
The wise bird lowered his voice and whispered, "Do not be afraid to be surprised, for life is full of unexpected twists and turns. Embrace them, and let these surprises open new horizons for you. Remember, it's not about the destination, but the journey itself that defines who you are."
As the wise bird finished speaking, the birds looked at each other, feeling inspired and motivated to take flight. They knew that their lives would be filled with challenges, but they were now ready to face them head-on, with courage and determination.