The sign in front of High Brehm Western Wear on North Navarro Street provides a momentary break from the mounting tension gripping our community and our country.
“Free toilet paper with purchase of any boot.”
We smiled at that and appreciated the chuckle it brought.
But the underlying economic reality of those words are just as serious as the health scare that currently permeates our lives.
COVID-19 will have a harsh, perhaps drastic, impact on our regional economy. Such signs are evident already with some businesses suspending operations or shrinking the number of hours they stay open.
The small, locally owned businesses – such as High Brehm Western Wear, Days Gone Bye!, Dick’s Food Store and Texian Books – just to name a few – are being hit hard and first.
For many years, these establishments have fused the economic backbone of our community. They gave us goods and services with a strong local flavor. Now, all our locally owned businesses need our patronage more than ever.
Earlier this month, many Victoria civic and business leaders gathered to hear a national expert on urban planning. Ed McMahon is the chair of sustainable development and environmental policy at the Urban Land Institute in Washington, D.C.
During one of his presentations, McMahon explained how a dollar spent at a locally owned business goes three times deeper into that community compared to a dollar spent at a big-chain company, such as Walmart.
The dollar at the locally owned business will linger in Victoria through the form of local investment and expansion and payroll to area workers, who then spend that dollar again. In comparison, a dollar spent at a national chain store usually leaves the community and disappears into an out-of-town coffer somewhere.
To be clear, we don’t mean to impugn our good corporate-owned business neighbors. But they have deeper pockets to tolerate financial swings in the marketplace.
Locally owned business have less protection to what the economy is doing now – trying to fight an ugly invisible invader in our lives.
Over time, the scientists and health experts, in whom we have placed our trust, will no doubt find a way to guard against this invading virus.
Until then, we must all do our part to minimize the anxiety and worry and economic hardship that is coming with it.
The remedy is to shop at a locally owned business.
