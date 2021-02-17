The last three years has been a tough haul for many Crossroads residents who continue to recover from Hurricane Harvey.
Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group has been there to help from the start and they are still helping. Their endurance has been truly remarkable.
With help from partner organizations, the group continues to build homes in Hope Meadows, a Bloomington subdivision built for Victoria County residents impacted by the hurricane.
Furthermore, the group’s Unmet Needs Committee continues to meet every two weeks. Case managers from nonprofits St. Vincent de Paul and Lutheran Social Services present their cases on behalf of the public.
The Catholic Diocese of Victoria, the Long-Term Recovery Group and the Texas District of Emergency Management are funders that come to the table. Up to $5,000 in monthly assistance can be offered by the Texas District of Emergency Management on a case-by-case basis.
Recently, Team Rubicon, a veteran-led global disaster response organization, partnered with the Long-Term Recovery Group to demolish eight homes made uninhabitable by Hurricane Harvey. The uninhabitable homes were traded by families for homes in Hope Meadows.
The Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group now owns the cleared properties, and the directors are in discussions about what to do with them.
Three of the homes demolished were in Bloomington. Two were in Placedo, and two were in Port Lavaca. One was in Victoria. Hiring a contractor to demolish the properties would have cost between $6,000 and $8,000 for each property, said Rick Villa, executive director of the Long-Term Recovery Group.
funding is still needed for unmet needs, said Mark Longoria, president of the Long-Term Recovery Group’s board of directors. Since Hurricane Harvey, the Long-Term Recovery Group has handled 1,389 cases to help families recover with more than $6 million in support from various sources. Additionally, the group coordinated with volunteer partner groups on the construction of 40 homes in the Hope Meadows subdivision that totaled more than $7 million.
Four more homes are under construction with assistance from the Mennonite Disaster Services. One more could potentially be built for a total of 45 homes.
“People who have fallen through the cracks are coming out now. They didn’t know about our services,” Longoria said. “They have been trying to weather it, but they can’t continue to live that way. It’s been over three years. We still have needs here to meet, and we definitely need support to keep the Long-Term Recovery Group going. Now that COVID is here, that’s a whole other threat of disaster to families with those who have been laid off. We’re dealing with the aspect of not having fully recovered, and then COVID.”
In regard to the pandemic, the Long-Term Recovery Group has provided face masks, sanitizer and gloves to members of the Golden Crescent Community Organizations Active in Disasters that in turn work with the general public.
“The organization (Long-Term Recovery Group) continues to have the mission of assistance for those in need,” Villa said. “We are in dire need of monetary and material donations.”
The amount of assistance that has been facilitated by the Long-Term Recovery Group is nothing short of miraculous for those who have benefited.
The services obtained and coordinated by leaders of the group and other local organizations truly are admirable. For the group to continue to do this important work, they need our help. We hope you can help.
