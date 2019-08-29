Editor, the Advocate:
We would like to thank the following businesses and individuals for their donations to the Loose the Youth Camp/Conference held July 8–12:
Better Beverages (Dr Pepper), Bill’s Bikes, Bush’s Chicken, Casa Ole, Chili’s, Cimarron Express, Cookies By Design, Culligan’s, Der Weinerschnitzel, Dick’s Food Stores, Domino’s Pizza, Double J’s Eatery (John Pearce), Mrs. Brenda Foley, Great American Cookies, H-E-B, I-Hop, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Irvin, Jack-in-the-Box, Jason’s Deli, Kountry Bakery, McDonald’s, Mumphord’s Place, New Distributing, Nicki’s Roma Pizza, Olive Garden, Papa John’s Pizza, Peter Piper Pizza, Ramsey’s Restaurant, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Russell, Sam’s, Schlotzsky’s, Sonic Drive-In (John Stockbauer), Uncle Mutt’s, Ventura’s, Veracruz and Wendy’s (Navarro).
May God bless you all.
Pastors Walter and Bonita Ford, Loose the Youth Founders
