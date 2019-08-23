Editor, the Advocate:
I’m not on Facebook a lot, but I want to share my story. There are angels among us. Never ever give up and keep prayers flowing daily.
Tomorrow would be two weeks since I lost my wedding rings. Yes, unbelievably true. I’ve been heartbroken and all the feelings that go with losing something you’ve worn almost 47 years.
Thank you, Victoria Advocate, for allowing “Lost and Found” ads – the real “old-fashioned way.” I called the number in the ad and knew right away, an angel found my rings and turned them in for safekeeping.
Thank you, Dicks Food Store and Ronnie Hyak, for protecting my blessed possession.
Meeting my angel today was humbling as I thanked him for his honesty – his words were, “Don’t thank me; thank the Lord above for putting me there to find your rings. I am only an instrument through Him.”
My tears immediately flowed, and I agreed with him and believe in Him, too. Today, I was touched by an angel.
Carolyn Schoener, Victoria
