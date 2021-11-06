Victoria school district voters did it again Tuesday.
By not coming out to vote in the Nov. 2 election, they let the minority of the registered voters decide the future of the school district and educating our children.
On Tuesday, 16% of the 55,441 registered voters in the county voted in the state constitutional amendment election plus the two local bond issues offered by the Victoria school district and the Bloomington school district.
Of the 55,441 registered voters in the county, only 8,942 voters went to the polls.
Of the 8,942 who voted, a little more than 8,350 people voted in the Victoria School bond election, which makes up about 93% of those who voted, but it is still low with 15% of the registered voters in VISD bothering to vote.
We will never know how the election would have turned out if the tables were turned and 84% of the registered voters went to the polls and voted, but we would know the community cares about the future of education in our community.
Also, it would show that voters understand education is the grassroots of healthy thriving communities that will grow as economic development opportunities arise.
We must have a well-educated community for businesses to consider locating here. History has shown a community that shows little to no interest in investing in educating its youth are often overlooked by new businesses who are looking for progressive areas that have a trained workforce.
Just like in May and in last November, the issues that needed to be decided are too important for such a low percentage of people to determine the outcome. Unlike in the previous bond elections, voters this time approved funding for teachers and employees pay increases and the rebuilding of Mission Valley Elementary School.
But voters turned down two proposals that are just as important. Voters nixed funding to make much needed districtwide repairs and to rebuild Stroman Science Technology Engineering Math Middle School.
It is hard to understand why the two proposals failed. Voting against these two issues is saying they don’t fully support quality education in our home district.
All four propositions were extremely important for the district and its movement forward in educating students and retaining good teachers.
We, as a collective community, must support quality education for our current and future students. They must have safe facilities in which to learn. The schools must have quality teachers and must have solid programs of which students will want to learn.
Stroman STEM Middle School has been closed all school year because mold was found in the building, the latest of many problems with the outdated school campus. The school has great potential to serve the district for many years if a new modern campus can be built and the district can fulfill its plans for the STEM program.
It is also puzzling why the district-wide maintenance was voted down. It appears too many people listened to the social media misinformation about how the district’s maintenance department doesn’t keep up with maintenance. We must remember there is only so much in the maintenance budget that can fund district repairs. The budget cannot fund replacing HVAC units that have outlived their anticipated lives, across the district.
The budget also cannot afford to put new roofs on all the buildings across the district. It can patch leaks, but eventually the entire roof will need to be replaced
The maintenance crews are busy repairing leaks in labs and restrooms, problems that happen in high-use buildings.
As school district officials study the next step, we as a community must come together to support education and making sure our students have safe, modern facilities in which to learn.
To not give our students a quality education is not supporting their future and not supporting the community’s future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.