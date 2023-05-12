Voters approved the $10 million bond proposal to build a student resource center at Victoria College during the May 6 election.
We applaud the 4.570 people who took the time to vote on this important issue that will help Victoria continue to grow as an educated city.
While this important issue was approved, we lost another important battle – only 8.29% of the county’s 55,107 registered voters cast their vote.
The voters who did go to the polls to support the measure did the right thing. As reported prior to the election, this project is needed to help the college serve as many students as possible. Research shows 70% of the people educated at Victoria College stay in Victoria once they complete their education.
College officials worked hard over the past few years to get to this point to hold the election. They have smartly worked to implement a masterplan that is valued at over $500 million using grants, private donations and college funds.
After all that work, all that was needed was $10 million to complete the resource center. While that sounds like a lot of money, it really isn’t when you look at the work that was done to get to this point.
The board and administrators have used the college’s money wisely without placing a large financial burden on the college taxing district, which is all of Victoria County.
The beauty of the $10 million bond package is taxes on a home valued at $100,000 will go up about $2.10 for three years. After that, the allied health building debt will be paid off and the debt service tax rate will decrease, lowering the property tax bill about $5 on the $100,000 home.
Victoria College serves nontraditional students who didn’t go to college right out of high school. Now the students are ready to get a higher education so they can advance their careers and support their families.
The resource center will help students with all aspects of applying for admission, registering for classes and resources to help once they are taking classes. It will also house a modern college library. The center will be developed around the existing student center.
Even with a victory for Victoria College, we scratched our heads while trying to determine why so few people voted on such an important issue.
May elections are important for communities. But they tend not to draw large turnouts. Some people speculate the low turnout is because there are no state or national issues on the ballots.
Historically, the May election hit double digits in May 2019 when 12.15% of voters decided on the mayor, two council members and a Victoria schoolboard member and again in 2021 when 14.64% voted. That ballot included a VISD bond election, two Victoria school board members and a city councilmember.
In the other years going back to 2016, the turnouts have ranged from a low of 7.83% in 2016 to 9.44% in 2022.
It is sad that more residents do not find it important to exercise their constitutional right to vote.
May elections usually contain important issues that impact local residents. We should have a say in how our tax dollars are being spent. Elections are our opportunity to have a voice in the matter.
Victoria County makes it so easy and convenient for people to vote. Voters have multiple places they can vote during early voting as well as on election day. The polls are open 12 hours a day during voting Multiple voting machines are available at the polls so you don’t have to wait in a long line to cast your vote.
It doesn’t make sense why the polls are not overflowing with people who want to exercise their right to vote.
The next election will likely be in November with state constitutional amendments coming from the current legislative session. This is the time for the county’s 55,107 registered voters to make their voices heard, go to the polls and vote.
The 4,570 people who did vote in the May 6 election, thank you for exercising your right as a citizen. You supported the college simply by voting, even if you voted against the measure.