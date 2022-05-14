Here in Victoria County, voters are blessed with a remarkable opportunity.
In this community, a single vote is actually worth many times its value.
Apparently, being able to make it to any one of the 30 polling locations all over Victoria on election day — or the entire preceding week of early voting — is a miraculous trait. And those with the remarkable time management skills to find the 10-15 minutes or less to actually cast a ballot will find their voices magnified several times over.
That’s because hardly anyone in this community votes.
On May 7’s election, one that decided a council seat, two school board trustees, two state propositions and 14 city charter amendments, a whopping 9% of registered voters made to the polls.
That means for every vote you cast, you get to speak for nine of your neighbors. It’s as if you and your extended family went out for dinner, and then you ordered everyone’s drinks, appetizers, entrees and desserts — all your own personal favorites, of course.
And the best part is they have absolutely no cause for complaint. All they can do is sit silently and enjoy the food, whether it's anchovy pizza, tongue tacos or escargot.
This deal on voting power is not universal throughout the state.
In the past election, Colorado County saw about 19% of registered voters cast votes on May 7.
Aransas County had a 16.5% turnout.
And Lavaca County saw about 13% of voters mark ballots.
Those communities have admittedly slightly higher turnouts. And those communities, like ours will suffer the consequences.
But who cares about that, right? Apparently, not us.
When few voters bother to come out to the polls, our democracy ceases to thrive.
What a gift we have been given.
The problem with hearing all our voices is that it requires people to actually find time to get out and cast a vote.
Now, we’ll never know whether the decisions made in Victoria on May 7 accurately represent the community. All we know is those voters’ decisions represented one out of 10 registered voters eligible to take part in those races. And just like the anchovy pizza, those nine out of 10 voters can’t complain should decisions be made that they disagree with.
Our historically unique and beautiful system of government is special in that we, not a king or a despot, get to decide how decisions are made. Each and every registered voter has a say, and it’s a system that has not come easily.
Those who don’t bother to vote are forfeiting the rights earned dearly by patriots who shed their blood starting 250 years ago.
They are casting aside the sacrifices paid for by countless veterans who have answered the call to defend our government over the centuries.
On May 24, we will have another election to decide the Republican nominee for Precinct 2’s county commissioner, along with a slew of important primary runoffs statewide. State offices with nominations up for grabs include attorney general, lieutenant governor and railroad commissioner.
Our community’s voters will have the chance to take advantage of a historically low voter turnout and cast a ballot for their neighbors. It’s a wonderful privilege that comes with our community’s apathy.
So get out and do the right thing, if not for our community, then for yourself.
Plus, where else can you get one of those “I voted” stickers?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.