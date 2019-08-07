Editor, the Advocate:
On July 28, there was an article in the Advocate about the accident on U.S. 59 North and U.S. 59 South.
As I understand, the speed limit on U.S. 59 North is 75 mph and the speed limit on U.S. 59 South is 55 mph. You stated, “People who aren’t familiar with this traffic pattern can be caught off guard with nowhere to go.”
Come on people, use common sense! No. 1: Lower the speed limit before you get to the intersection. No. 2: Post a picture sign below the speed limit to see the intersection pattern.
Yes, it’s a bypass, but also accidents have occurred at that intersection, so come on, lower the speed limit going north and south.
Lavonne Kellis, Victoria
