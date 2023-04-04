What can we do to cheer others up at this Easter time?
Recently, my renter Amanda and her husband, Serafin, and their children brought me a beautiful Easter basket filled with all kinds of goodies. I was facing many problems and this act of kindness really cheered me up. She and her husband are always so kind and thoughtful to me at holidays. I greatly appreciate their generosity.
I am looking forward to spending time with my family and friends at Easter time. I feel so blessed.
I ask myself, What can I do to brighten the lives of others?
At Easter, my teacher friends and I visit the sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament who are in the infirmary. The sisters bless us with their presence, their ideas about prayer and about Heaven. We bring them little Easter goodies or trinkets, but they give us much more meaningful blessings.
One year, I visited Sister Calista, who was 100 years old. We had a very nice visit and we talked about when she taught me in second and fifth grades. We talked about when I was young, I was so bashful then, that my best friend Tessie Schwarzbach had to do all of my talking for me. Sr Callista and I laughed about that.
When I was leaving, I put my hand out to her and said, ”I love you.” She reached for my hand and said, “I love you more.”
About a week or two later, Sr Calista left this earth and went to heaven. She had fallen and hit her head and soon after, she peacefully, passed away. I will always remember her saying “I love you more.”
My best friend and I said that to each other often, as I learned it from my Teacher, Sr Callista.
I was blessed to have attended Nazareth Academy from first grade through 12th grades. All of the sisters have touched my life in a very positive way.
My teacher Sr. Raphael Rose Steward was the reason I became a teacher. She was my mentor and role model. I admired her as a wonderful teacher and coach.
I remember one day seeing her teach basketball to the senior girls and she made it so much fun that I wanted to become a teacher. I was in sixth grade. At that moment, standing on my tippy toes, peeking into the Nazareth gymnasium windows, I decided to become a teacher.
Thank you Sr. Callista, Sr. Raphael Rose, Sr. Anna Marie, Sr. Carmelita, Sr. Adrianna, Sr. Alberta, Sr. Mildred, Sr. Mary Grace, Sr. Ester, Sr. Stephana, Sr. Adelaide, Sr. Perpetua, Sr. Digna, Sr. Pascaline, Sr. Mary Virginia, Sr. Mildred, Sr. Ann and the many other sisters who have touched our lives and have influenced many of us in positive ways.
As we live our lives, let us bless others with our presence and brighten up the lives of others with our smiles and our genuine thoughtfulness and kindnesses. We never know who we may cheer up and influence as we live our lives.
May our Lord bless you all and may you have a Happy Easter.