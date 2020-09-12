“We need to in this country begin again to raise civil discourse to another level. I mean, we shout and scream and yell and get very little accomplished, but you can disagree very much with the next guy and still be friends and acquaintances.”
— Leah Ward Sears, former chief justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia
We as Americans have spent the summer protesting one thing or another across the country with most of protests dealing with civil rights and politics.
While many protests have been peaceful and ended without people being injured or worse yet killed, or businesses being destroyed, others have not, unfortunately.
Our constitution guarantees us the right to peaceful protest and assembly and the right to free speech, but many are taking these rights to extremes.
The nightly protests in Portland, which have been going on for more than 100 days, is one example of taking constitutional rights to extremes and losing focus of the original reason for the protest.
Hundreds of protests were held when George Floyd was killed at the hands of police. Too many other police related deaths or shootings have followed and so have the protests – many of them unnecessarily turning violent and destructive.
Why can’t people express their feelings without tearing up private property or calling people vile names?
The answer is not a simple one, but the root of it could be that we have lost the ability to communicate with one another, to be civil in our discussions and to be willing to work out the problems.
Too often if someone says something we don’t agree with, we get defensive, start calling names and shut down any communications, without seeking a solution.
To be fair, not all protests are like that.
Victoria can be used as an example of how to have a protest, get the message out and not have problems. On June 7, more than 700 people gathered in Victoria to protest Floyd’s death. The protest was peaceful, people took turns speaking, and in the end, everyone went home safe that night.
Similar smaller protests occurred in neighboring cities with similar results.
One reason these protests were successful is because those who attended see each other as neighbors, not enemies. They are willing to talk to one another and exchange ideas.
We, as a nation, have lost the neighborly contact we once enjoyed decades ago when people literally knew their neighbors and visited with one another and solved the problems of the city and the world in their daily chats.
People talked out their differences and worked out solutions. They were willing to listen to one another and after discussion, were willing to agree on a solution – not everyone may have liked the solution, but they agreed it was best.
These types of grassroots conversations need to be held again among everyday people in meeting rooms, in the workplace, in cafes and restaurants, on the political trail and in neighborhoods. The problems of a community are not all going to be solved by waiting for the community leaders to tackle the issues.
We, as everyday residents, must get together to talk about the issues. and begin to work out solutions. It is not something that will happen in five minutes, or even five hours. It will take time to work out solutions to long-held problems in the community.
The discussions need to be free of name calling and hurt feelings. They need to be done with respect for all gathered and be open so all who gather feel free to take part in the discussion.
Open communications is the most progressive means to solve issues and to keep problems from festering into riots and upheaval.
As Mayor Rawley McCoy said in his state of the city address Wednesday “We can never become a great city until all of us can sit at, and are welcome at, the table.”
It may sound simple, but it is worth the effort to try. We will be amazed by the outcome.
