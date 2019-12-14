On Dec. 8, Mary San Miguel turned 105 years old. Saturday evening, a fun Mexican fiesta birthday party was held at Twin Pines Nursing and Rehab Center featuring homemade Mexican food and a live mariachi band! The party was attended by her rehab roommate and many nieces and nephews from San Antonio and as far as Tennessee and Florida.
