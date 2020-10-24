We have all visited a new town and saw something that caused us to say “I wish my hometown had that.”
It could be a specialty store, or an open air concert venue or maybe an art museum that also teaches art lessons.
Now is the time for us to put our collective minds to work and help determine what can be developed in downtown Victoria so visitors will say “I wish my downtown had that.”
The city of Victoria is working on a downtown master plan to help develop it to its fullest potential while bringing in residents as well as visitors from all over.
City officials said this will be the first time a master plan has been developed for the downtown area.
We know the city in 2010 worked to revamp downtown’s appearance with the brick pavers sidewalks making the sidewalks handicapped accessible, burying the power lines underground, installing new lights on DeLeon Plaza and most recently hanging flower baskets from the light, but most of that work was done through the city’s comprehensive plan.
More needs to be done. People who have visions of the potential for the area need to come forward and share their ideas. What are the best uses for the green spaces or the long-closed buildings.
Maybe the downtown should be expanded beyond its current boundaries to make room to build a concert hall/civic center.
Maybe an amphitheater needs to be built so concerts and other live performances can be held. Maybe the buildings can be renovated and used for retail or specialty shops or maybe a boutique hotel.
Maybe an area by the river could be developed into a nice family restaurant – similar to the PumpHouse Restaurant in Riverside Park.
We are fortunate some businesses – restaurants, bars, bookstore, clothing shop — are downtown already, but more needs to be developed to entice people to come downtown in the evenings and on weekends. Many weekends the downtown is desolate with only a few people milling around.
The city and the consultants Freese and Nichols will host town hall meetings, starting in November, to gain input from residents. People who don’t want to attend the meetings will soon be able to comment on the city’s website at https://www.victoriatx.org/752/Downtown-Master-Plan.
The consultants will study the downtown area to gain ideas. From their studies and the public’s suggestions they will put together the master plan that will offer ideas and plans for the development of the downtown. They will also suggest possible uses for lots that are not being used or maybe new uses for vacant buildings.
When the plan is presented to the city council it will be used as a roadmap to develop the area. Various aspects will be included in the city’s ongoing comprehensive plan and others will be part of the annual budget.
For now, the most important thing the public can do is offer their ideas so in a few years the downtown will be the go-to place in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.