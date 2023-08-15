Poor Aggies. The 88th Legislature featured much GOP criticism of the state's universities as bastions of wokeness, as well as proposals to eliminate tenure and impose other "reforms" that would threaten their ability to compete academically on the national stage. Those responsible for the continued relevance of the institutions spent the session nervously on guard for signs of trouble from the powers that be. While probably the lesser of two notable missteps by Texas A&M as it tiptoed through this minefield, Aggie pProfessor Joy Alonzo's run-in with two thin-skinned, power-drunk Republicans is still concerning.
Dr. Alonzo is a clinical assistant professor at TAMU and an expert on opioids. She supports legalizing fentanyl test strips and making them available so drug users might know when what they are about to ingest may kill them. State law currently classifies these as drug paraphernalia, which makes them illegal to possess. Far from a radical view, decriminalization was supported by Governor Abbott and a bi-partisan majority of the Texas House, which passed a bill to align state law with federal fentanyl overdose legislation sponsored by U.S. Senator John Cornyn. The House bill, however, was DOA at Lt. Governor Dan Patrick's senate. Patrick sees decriminalization as coddling illegal drug users, who – if they would just not use drugs – wouldn't be risking accidental overdose.
On March 7, Professor Alonzo gave a lecture at UTMB-Galveston on opioid overdoses, one she'd given many times. According to Texas Tribune reporting, its subject matter touched on the debate regarding the legality of fentanyl test strips. But this time, her audience included newly-elected GOP Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham's daughter, a first-year medical student, who called her mother to say that Alonzo had inappropriately criticized the Lieutenant Governor. Commissioner Buckingham apparently dropped whatever important state land business she was doing to call Patrick and tell him an Aggie pharmacy professor was bad-mouthing him. Buckingham later posted on social media that Alonzo's comment was that Patrick had said a group of teenage fentanyl overdose victims "deserved to die," which by itself may sound bad, but in the context of the debate over the decriminalization of fentanyl test strips could be a fair, if hyperbolic, characterization of Patrick's opposition.
Patrick, also interrupting whatever important performative partisan antic he was in the middle of, telephoned A&M Chancellor John Sharp and UT System Board Chair Kevin Eltife to pass along the earth-shattering news. His chief of staff texted Sharp a link to Dr. Alonzo's faculty page. The lecture ended about noon, but before Dr. Alonzo had time to drive home, Sharp had replied to Patrick, texting that “Joy Alonzo has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation re firing her. shud [sic] be finished by end of week.”
By late afternoon, the damage-control machinery of the state's flagship universities was actively focused on Dr. Alonzo lest any sort of legislative retribution result. UTMB censured her comments, even though it didn’t know what they were at the time. A TAMU Vice-Chancellor texted Patrick's deputy chief of staff to confirm Alonzo had been officially placed on administrative leave.
The good news is that, within two weeks, A&M's investigation concluded. Alonzo denied that anything she said could be construed as a personal attack. An A&M grad student who attended the lecture couldn’t recall any comments relating to the Lt. Governor, and a review of Dr. Alonzo's lecture slides suggested none. On March 21, Alonzo was cleared; she says she's satisfied with the University's actions.
Patrick, though, couldn’t contain himself. He penned a Houston Chronicle op-ed in which he said he phoned Sharp and "simply asked him to look into the matter," adding, "I would do this on behalf of any student or parent who called our office with a similar complaint." He brushed off "outrage" over the episode as just so much academic pearl-clutching, when all he did was "dare to ask a question about what is being taught or said in a state university classroom."
But that's not what happened. Here, on the basis of second-hand information, the second-highest officeholder in the state called the chancellor of Dr. Alonzo's university because he heard she "attacked" him in a lecture over a position he holds on state drug policy, jeopardizing her career and livelihood. Judging from Sharp's texted reply, Patrick's "simple call" delivered an unsettling underlying message from a powerful political bully.
And, really, would Patrick do the same for anybody with a similar complaint? I expect he might, if the complaint – like Buckingham's – was that somebody said something bad about him.