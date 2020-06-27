When I was living in Tennessee back in the 1990s, there was great debate about the issue of smoking in restaurants.
At that time smoking sections were permitted. Concerns about secondhand smoke were at the point where the state legislature was considering legislating a ban on smoking. The big question: How did the restaurant owners feel about this proposal?
Much to the surprise of the lawmakers, restaurant owners were in favor of the law. So why hadn’t they just banned smoking on their own?
Very simple. If restaurants were to take this action on their own, they would make some of their customers angry, and risk losing their business. But when government steps in and legislates a law promoting better public health and safety, restaurants have no choice but to comply. The burden of the action falls on government, not the individual business.
Fast forward to 2020. Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy and Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller have been asking for voluntary compliance for wearing masks in public places. Many citizens have complied with the request, but many have not. Recently we have seen a spike in cases of COVID-19 in our community. Something had to be done.
On Thursday, the city announced a new order that goes into effect Monday which requires facial covering where social distancing is not possible. Prior to this order, McCoy and Zeller consulted with the Victoria Chamber of Commerce. As a result of that consultation, the chamber board voted unanimously to strongly encourage chamber membership partners and businesses in the Victoria area to require employees to wear face masks as well as encouraging patrons of the those businesses to also wear face masks.
With the support of the business community, McCoy has taken the initiative and signed the order that begins Monday. Like the case of the smoking issue referenced earlier, the mayor has taken the burden of public safety off the backs of local businesses and placed it squarely on his shoulders. One may agree or disagree with this action, but there is no doubt that McCoy understands there is a time for our elected officials to take steps to protect the health and safety of our community. I commend McCoy for his decisive action. I pray that by having this order in place we can slow, and ultimately stop, this terrible disease from having such a terrible impact on the health of our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.