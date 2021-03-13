Mayor Rawley McCoy understood the power of taking the time to listen.
“You don’t learn to understand people until you actually have a conversation,” McCoy said in an interview in June. “It doesn’t mean just sitting down and having a cursory conversation with somebody. It means sitting down and having a deep conversation.”
About a week after his death, Bethany Castro along with many others in Victoria grieved the loss of Mayor McCoy who died suddenly and unexpectedly March 5.
“I was, and still am, so impressed by Rawley’s ability to listen to learn. He always did this in such an earnest and nonjudgmental way that it was evident he was trying to constantly receive feedback from his neighbors,” said Castro, executive director of Perpetual Help Home and founding member of the Southside Community Coalition.
But that sadness, albeit painful, also stands as a towering testament to the impact McCoy made to the community during his short time as mayor of Victoria.
It’s common these days for politicians to make a big deal out of the many people they talk to along the campaign trail.
And it’s also common for constituents to be left thinking those demonstrations are hallow, self-serving and meant merely to sway voters into buying into an artificial political persona.
That was not the case with McCoy.
“What stuck out to me then, and still does now, was his sincere ability to listen to others’ experiences thoughtfully and then ask deep questions to learn even more,” Castro said.
Those who had the privilege of sharing a conversation with McCoy could simply see the man’s honesty, said his son Timothy McCoy, who serves as a county-court at law judge in Nueces County.
Since his father’s death, the younger McCoy said “countless” strangers have approached him to say how impressed they were by the mayor’s commitment to understanding their lives and what they needed to make those lives better.
McCoy did more than listen. He also understood the interests of under represented residents, and then those conversations spurred him into action.
“His loss is a very big one. He was a champion for us little guys on a big stage,” Castro said. “He was a cheerleader for our cause and a believer that the voices of all deserve to be heard. Personally, he has shown me what kind of leader we deserve in Victoria, and the bar is set high for his successor and fellow council members because of his example.”
In his first State of the City address, McCoy lent his voice to Southside residents who felt their neighborhoods had long gone unnoticed and abandoned by city officials.
Castro said she was “floored” when she heard McCoy bluntly during that speech say “We have a Southside that is dying ... that is unacceptable.”
McCoy, a native Victoria resident, grew up in the city’s Southside and only left for a brief time to attend college.
Giving back to the Southside and all of Victoria, Castro said, was important to him.
“This is a very difficult answer for me to put into words ... I’m literally crying as I type it,” she said in a written statement. “I remember Rawley pulling me aside one night after a Southside meeting that was not very well-attended. He gave me a little side-hug and said, ‘Bethany, you do not give up. What y’all are doing here is good. It’s important and necessary. I know it’s not easy, and I know it can be discouraging, but do not give up.”
That support was less about promoting one part of the city, and more about the need for a more equitable community that bridges divides.
In his second State of the City address, McCoy aspired for a better, more connected Victoria, saying COVID-19 and racial tensions “cannot be allowed to pull us apart as a community.”
Although McCoy’s rhetoric was usually artful and often poignant, he was more than a mere idealist.
He was also hardworking and capable.
McCoy’s son, Timothy, said his father could be particular about doing things. In fact, during the son’s younger years, Timothy McCoy said he often butted heads with his father, whom he said was incredibly particular about doing things the right way.
That detail-oriented personality served him well also in his work as an architect.
Christopher Plyler, who worked under McCoy for 13 years, said there was scant wiggle room with business operations at McCoy’s architecture firm, Rawley McCoy and Associates.
McCoy, Plyler said, wanted architects in the firm to get to know and befriend clients so they could better serve them, but he also wanted projects completed efficiently and, if possible, under budget.
For McCoy, those were matters of personal principle.
“There was no gray area with him on anything of what he stood on,” Plyler said.
And McCoy applied to the mayor’s office that same dogged ethic that led him to create a remarkably successful architecture career. His firm has left an indelible mark on the community with more than 130, often boldly designed, projects around town.
After his death, State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst said, “Without a doubt, he was the most active mayor I have had the pleasure to work with,” adding McCoy had reached out to her office at least several times a week to talk about issues affecting Victoria.
In his two short years as mayor of Victoria, McCoy has left a mark that is so deep it’s almost baffling to consider.
And there’s no doubt that many, many people in the city do and will continue to miss his soft-spoken eloquence and genuine empathy.
But we will also miss the energy and unflinching conscience that he lent to this city in hopes of making it better.
As such, we should honor McCoy by continuing down the principled path he has started us on and work to complete his vision of a city that works for everyone of us.
Just as a father’s words may remain in son’s memory long after the elder has passed, we should remember the lessons Mayor McCoy championed.
“You’re not remembered for what you do for yourself. You’re remembered for what you do for others,” said Timothy McCoy, recalling his father’s advice.
