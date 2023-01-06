The news media are watchdogs for the public. We work to make sure governmental business — local, state and national — is operated on the up and up.
We are also tasked to check out people who run for election.
But those duties are not always met. This vetting should be done before election day, not after.
Case in point, the win in New York of George Santos, a Republican who lied on his resume as well as about his family history and was elected to Congress.
His lies didn’t surface until December — a month after the election — when the New York Times researched his background and found many inaccuracies.
Santos, who admitted to the inaccuracies in his college and work history and his ethnic background, has held fast to his victory and is determined to serve his home district.
The Times story made national headlines. It has also brought into question how such lies could have gone undetected and unreported.
How could such a problem have gone unreported for the entirety of the election cycle? Four large newspapers serve that congressional district. It seems odd that none would have checked out his background and reported what they found.
We, as an industry, have to do better. We are the gatekeepers for democracy.
If we expect to be trusted as gatekeepers, we must do the work, including doing background checks on all public officials as well as political candidates. We must report what we find in a timely manner.
For transparency’s sake, the Advocate did not do a thorough background check on all of the candidates in the most recent general election. We did check their backgrounds as we wrote introductory stories about their candidacy.
In our research on candidates for the 13th court of appeals we found an issue with the Republican candidate.
We found he was publicly reprimanded by the State Bar. We talked to the candidate about the problem. He explained it. We requested a copy of the reprimand, but never received it. We reported the finding.
In a recent Victoria Advocate Community Advisory Board meeting, which is made up of Advocate employees and members of the public, we discussed the Santos story. We also discussed why the Advocate doesn’t do a deep dive background check on all local candidates.
Two reasons came up — we usually know the candidates from living among them in the community and we tend to trust the candidates to be honest as they put their information forward.
But we have learned that is not always a safe practice.
Many years ago, a man living in a neighboring county filed for a county-level post. In his biography, he said he was a former Navy Seal. Soon after we reported that, we received a tip saying the man was not telling the truth. We did our research and found the tip was true. We reported the falsehood. The candidate admitted the truth and dropped out of the race.
We hold candidates to a high level of integrity. We expect them to be honest and up-front with the media and the public.
But we, the media, the gatekeepers, must do a better job in vetting candidates. In doing so, we may have to report that someone, even the most popular candidate, is not who they say they are.
In reporting our findings, we are giving the public valuable information to help them decide who to vote for.
We must hold the officials a high level of integrity. At the same time, we must not let our readers down by not doing our jobs.
The media has a job to do. We must do it.