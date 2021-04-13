We live busy lives with lots to do, and, sometimes, even losing a minute or two can be cause for annoyance.
So, it’s hardly surprising there’s already plenty of ire aimed at two Texas Department of Transportation funded and led projects that will install continuous, raised medians for miles along Houston Highway and North Navarro Street. Many residents have complained the medians will keep them from turning where they want to and require more driving or even worse, the dreaded U-turn.
But these projects are not aimed at creating delays and annoyances for Crossroads drivers. Local transportation planners say the introduction of medians will improve safety by reducing the prevalence and severity of crashes as well as traffic fatalities, according to a Texas Department of Transportation presentation in December.
Planners say the medians will reduce the number of left turns as well as traffic “conflict zones” and promote pedestrian safety.
Many, if not most, Victoria residents probably already know very well just how significant, and stubborn, the problem of vehicle and pedestrian safety on Houston Highway is.
Drive down that way during the city’s “rush hours,” and you’ll find the roadway choked with traffic.
It’s dismaying how routine it is to see pedestrians dangerously crossing U.S. 59’s multiple lanes without the aid of a crosswalk or signal. Often, pedestrians make these crossings at night or with the blinding glare of the setting or rising sun behind them.
Jaywalking pedestrians are breaking the law should be held accountable, but it’s also true that jaywalking is a longstanding problem that is exacerbated by Victoria’s lack of crosswalks, signals and other safety features.
Already, Victoria’s city council is moving forward with another state transportation project that would install a signalized crossing near Houston Highway’s H-E-B. Although the details of the project are being determined, it’s fair to say that some version of the project is popular among residents.
Just as that H-E-B pedestrian project is worthy of pursuing because it could potentially save lives, so are the median projects on North Navarro and Houston Highway.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration, one Florida study showed a 25% reduction in crashes among roadways with medians when compared to those with center turn lanes.
Medians also reduce delays and increase traffic capacity both by more than 30%, according to the department.
From 2017 to 2020, 169 crashes were reported on Houston Highway. Of those, eight were either fatal or incapacitating.
That’s eight people whose lives were forever changed in matter of three years.
As we weigh the pros and cons and measure the costs of the median projects, we have to ask ourselves what is the worthy price of better safety. Considering the median projects are state projects and will use a minimal amount of local funds, the question becomes more or less one of convenience.
We are used to turn lanes and pulling into a business’ driveway wherever and whenever we want. We may be wary of changes, even if they are more or less ubiquitous in larger more developed metros.
But is that convenience worth even one of the lives of our neighbors? Is it worth the price of even one life-altering injury?
The answer is yes.
