Remembering Life Growing Up in Port Lavaca
Growing up in Port Lavaca, I have found my memories are filled with people and places such as these I am recounting. I remember the many migrant workers going up and down Main Street carrying coupons from the merchants for discounts, theater tickets, passes, and, of course, popcorn.
Another memory was that of a gentleman on the corner loaning money for $20 which had to be paid back at $40 the following Saturday. This man’s name was Stick Pen Boyd.
Then there was the president of First State Bank buying Stetson hats for $50 from Dunlap’s Department Store for all the politicians throughout the Deep South.
Mixed in with those memories was Fay Sterling’s drug store. Sterling Drug was the place to meet in those days. Her hamburgers were the best.
I remember the DeMolays, a chapter of the international youth leadership organization to prepare young men to be leaders of character, met above the Regan Building. Attendees had to go up a side stair going through the bank building to reach the place of assembly.
One particularly vivid memory was Miss Cherrie with her wagon going through town with her cow behind the wagon. The cow grazed on vacant lots and no one dared to move that cow or Miss Cherrie would let them have it, letting them know not to try that, in no uncertain terms.
At the time, too, a person living in Port Lavaca would have seen parking meters along Main Street. The cops would give out “green stamps” if someone overstayed their allotted time and didn’t “fill the kitty.”
In my memory, the Paul family owned the Port Lavaca Wave, which was located at first on Austin and Commerce streets. Beva, Mrs. Paul, was the fashion editor. After that came the Tony family, and, after them, the Roberts family from Victoria, followed by a group from West Columbia. Now the Wave is owned by Tanya French, aided by the wonderful D. D. Turner along with C. J. Vetter and Christy Aguilar. The Wave has had a prominent place in the memories of anyone growing up in Port Lavaca.
But the annals of Port Lavaca would not be complete without Mrs. Levingston whose cleaners featured a dirt floor. You went up to the second floor through the Fay Sterling building. You might meet Ted Davant, Judge D. D. Boyd, and a very young Mike Fricke.
Oh my, if only the walls of the Port Lavaca theater could talk. Much of the magic of growing up in this small town took place there. The World War II servicemen stayed there.
The railroad came through Port Lavaca from Indianola and Seadrift, bringing the freight and passengers necessary to Port Lavaca’s economic development, as well as being a source of delight the trains themselves brought.
Growing up in Port Lavaca, you got to meet Governor Fletcher Stockdale, the governor from Calhoun County after the resignation of Governor Murrah. His portrait hangs in the rotunda on the third floor in the state capitol in Austin, because of the efforts of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas who fought for his place at the capitol. He was governor for three weeks after Murrah fled from the Union Army’s advance.
This memory is the kind of story that connects today’s youth to their state and their county. The high school students who have participated in our trip to the capitol and its environs have always loved going to Austin, a trip we have been taking for the last 10 years. Touring the LBJ library, the Senate, the House, and the Bob Bullock Museum as well as seeing all the lobbyists and elected officials, the students are impressed with the history, making the 5:30 a.m. departure from Port Lavaca a pleasure. Even a busy day that sees them getting back at 8:30 p.m. is worth it. And, oh, by the way, the Capitol Grill was worth it.
The trip to Austin is noteworthy too for the memories of the good bus drivers we have had. One of the best was Mary Ann Thielen who was quick to enforce decorum, at one time stopping the bus to quell the noise from the kids. The atmosphere was much calmer after Mary Ann’s no-nonsense action. Mary Ann has gone to Heaven now, but she lives in our memories of her devotion to her job.
But there are other memories of life in Port Lavaca itself. Who can forget J. C. Melcher hollering out at Rotary, telling his fellows, “I am here, everybody!” We miss those old-timers, people like Fay Sterling, Bill Bauer Sr., Woody Regan, and Wayne Rogers. The list could go on and on.
Oh, yes, at Rotary every Friday, Mr. Bauer would drive up and park right up front in his gorgeous blue Rolls Royce. Come 12 p.m., the official start time of the meeting, he would say, “Cut it off! It is 1:00 o’clock.” Also, for years after his passing, the dinner napkin had a hole in it on the corner where he hooked his shirt, so he did not mess up his tie. Rotary had those napkins for many years after he had passed away, only this time at the Days Inn where Annie and F. P. Hwang served us a wonderful buffet from their kitchen.
The Rotary Club had met before that at the Coffee Pot’s upstairs facility. In 1992, at the dedication of the Fay Bauer Sterling Park, Isabel Gossett brought the coffee pot back. The club started in 1925, sponsored by the Victoria Rotary Club.
Memories elsewhere in Port Lavaca include Ferguson’s five-and-dime store, run by Mrs. Vela and the Trading Post run by Lamar Vela. Other stores we remember were Regan’s Clothiers along with Cole’s Department Store. And who can forget that all the transactions at First State Bank were posted manually, long before computers came along?
Our memories include the remarkable Gwen Regan who kept the books and played piano and organ at Grace Episcopal Church. She also played by ear at the Shellfish Restaurant at the El Marisco Room with Ruth Westerholm, the two of them even making some records together. As for the Shellfish, man, the crab omelet was the best there, at the original location on Commerce Street.
Another anecdote shows the influence of Bauer Dredging Company. Bauer Dredging met at 4:30 a.m. If you were not there, all management would have radios and call the missing individual, waking up everyone in the house! Mr. Bauer would yell, “Where the hell are you? Get to the meeting! You are holding up business.” No one wanted a call like that from the big boss!