Some Crossroads residents still are working to recover after the February freeze that left countless homeowners with burst pipes and no water.
Because of the large numbers of Crossroads residents in need of repairs, the situation has been dire for many trying to get plumbers to their houses to complete the necessary work. The situation has been even more dire for those who cannot afford the expensive repairs.
From old pier-and-beam houses with exposed piping to newer homes, nobody was immune from the damage wreaked by the freeze. Victoria’s plumbing companies have been working around the clock.
“I’ve seen little freezes before where we’ll go and fix a couple things, but not a thousand things,” said Ben Caraway with Caraway Plumbing. “We’re working dark to dark, six days a week.”
Mennonite volunteers with Mennonite Disaster Service traveled to the area for the Texas Freeze Response project to offer free plumbing repairs for residents recovering from last month’s winter storm in partnership with the Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group.
“They (Mennonites) called us after the winter storm and said, ‘We know you need help, so we’re sending plumbing supplies, and we’re working on getting volunteers to help you,’” said Rick Villa, executive director of the Long-Term Recovery Group. “They said, ‘You coordinate it.’”
After an article about the free plumbing services published in the Victoria Advocate, the Long-Term Recovery Group received 22 calls asking for plumbing assistance. They also are getting referrals from St. Vincent de Paul, Lutheran Social Services and Community Action Committee.
As of Tuesday evening, the 10 Mennonite volunteers, divided into three teams, had repaired plumbing for almost 60 homeowners in Cuero, Goliad, Refugio, Edna and Victoria. They also are serving Lavaca, Gonzales and Calhoun counties. The Regional Disaster Response and Recovery Center is providing their lodging while the Long-Term Recovery Group warehouse is storing their supplies.
Mennonite Disaster Service also donated more than $50,000 in plumbing supplies while Good360, a Virginia-based charitable organization, donated about $25,000 in supplies, Villa said.
Villa has submitted applications for two grants to help with recovery efforts. One is a $30,000 grant, which can go toward any type of home damage, from the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation. The other is a $110,000 grant from the Center for Disaster Philanthropy that would be earmarked for plumbing contractors once the volunteers leave the area.
“At some point, I will not have volunteers, and I hope it’s not too soon,” Villa said.
Ed Keens, a Mennonite volunteer driver for the “horse-and-buggy” Mennonites, said they travel all over the country to offer help after winter storms, hurricanes, fires and floods. They usually work at a location for about four days.
Keens is not a conservative Mennonite, so he drives cars and motorcycles. He said the conservative Mennonites are good at what they do; they have the tools to fix the problem; they do it quickly and they move on to the next one.
“It’s like a vacation. We have a good time, like a big road trip. We get here and enjoy the work, enjoy helping people, learning new skills,” Keen said. “Part of Christian teaching is to help your fellow man and do good works, and we get a lot of enjoyment out of it. People are sometimes hesitant when we first arrive, but when we finish up, they take us out to eat or give us cookies. It’s fun making people happy.”
Most of the repairs take from an hour to an hour-and-a-half. The volunteers might replace a section of pipe, install a new valve or fix a leak, Keens said.
“It’s a huge value when someone has suffered a loss to have someone to listen to them tell their story, even when the trauma was suffered weeks, months or a year ago,” Keens said. “Some are good at fixing the plumbing, and some talk to the homeowners while the others are working. It’s a team effort to make friends wherever we go, and it’s really enjoyable.”
Those interested in receiving assistance can call 361-894-6264 and leave a voicemail. They should include their full name, physical address and phone number.
The Mennonite volunteers have been a godsend to many people in our area. Before they offered help with the aftermath of the winter storm, they helped with recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey. We thank them and the Long-Term Recovery Group for all they have done and wish them well in their continued work to make sure Crossroads residents receive the care they need.
