Editor, the Advocate:
Thanks to Mr. Wilcox for his informative and interesting article “Firing up the Square” on Aug. 6. I’m wondering why it had to include talk about a personal feud that contributed zero to the story.
In my opinion, it was an unnecessary negative that took away from what the article was promoting. I wish Mr. Calhoun and Mr. Fly success in their endeavor, and it doesn’t mean a thing to me that someone says they are not going to shop there – for whatever reason.
Ray Goodwin, Victoria
(1) comment
i thought the same mr goodwin. why stir all that up?
