Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

Thanks to Mr. Wilcox for his informative and interesting article “Firing up the Square” on Aug. 6. I’m wondering why it had to include talk about a personal feud that contributed zero to the story.

In my opinion, it was an unnecessary negative that took away from what the article was promoting. I wish Mr. Calhoun and Mr. Fly success in their endeavor, and it doesn’t mean a thing to me that someone says they are not going to shop there – for whatever reason.

Ray Goodwin, Victoria

(1) comment

Steve Fiedler
Steve Fiedler

i thought the same mr goodwin. why stir all that up?

