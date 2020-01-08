Michael Venglar awarded Humanitarian of the Year

On Dec. 19, the Hermann Sons Life DaCosta Lodge hosted its annual Christmas party where the 2019 Humanitarian of the Year Award was presented to Michael Venglar.
Venglar has been helpful in performing duties at the DaCosta Sons of Hermann Hall when special needs arise. He is a certified welder and supervisor at his job at Safety Railway.
Annually, he helps out at the serving line for the Lady of Lourdes turkey dinner.
The award was presented by Laverne Hajek, committee member.
He is the son of present Hall managers James and Geraldine Venglar.. His wife, Peggy, never fails to lift a hand when needed.
