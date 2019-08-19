Mid-Coast Family Services receives donation

For the third year in a row, “People Helping People” raised funds for two 502(c)3 organizations. The sponsors for a greater service divided funds collected between the two organizations. $10,000 went to the Cara Ann Hobbs Foundation and $10,000 to Mid-Coast Family Services. Both nonprofit organizations have helped local people in the past, as well as now in several counties and cities in the Crossroads.
Sponsors were Edward Jones, James Baker, State Farm, Pat Pachta and the event host was Pat and Will McDonald with Days Gone Bye!
The event included an opportunity to donate in an Early Bird promotion and an event day July 25 with friends of DGB sponsoring foods and auction items, along with vendors in the shop.
Any credit for the success goes to the “People Helping People” who stepped forward to spread the word, create interest, become a part of and create giving to the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.