Minnehulla Baptist Church in Goliad has persevered. With the determination of the generations of its members, the church will celebrate a major milestone – 150 years of worship – at 3 p.m. Sunday under a tent on the church grounds.
While the physical church has seen its share of turmoil throughout the years with storms and fires, the people who make up the church have been determined to continue. The current red-brick structure, which sits on the right just before you enter Goliad from Victoria, was built in 1997.
“It was a small number of folks, and bad things kept happening. They could have gone to worship somewhere else, but they kept rebuilding,” said Shelia Edwards, longtime church member and music director. “Their perseverance, their strength, really stands out to me.”
The church members were excited about planning the celebration until the pandemic hit, and they had to scale back their plans. In addition to hosting an outdoor service with social distancing and mask-wearing, they are putting together a souvenir booklet with the history of the church and testimony from church members about how Minnehulla Baptist Church has positively affected their lives.
Edwards said the church is where she honed her public speaking skills and learned about Black history not taught in schools when she was young.
“Growing up in Minnehulla Baptist Church gave us all confidence,” Edwards said. “The word sanctuary means safe place, and I look at Minnehulla as a true sanctuary, my sacred place. That’s how I look at it.”
Edwards called the perseverance in her church a testimony of faith.
“They never gave up. I saw some of the elders, their determination, their trust in God, and they passed that on to me and my generation, and hopefully, we will pass it on to the next generation,” Edwards said. “Our faith is our inheritance. They did not have much to give us. We were a poor community, but they passed on their faith. I recall and lean on that when I start going through things. I go back and review history. If they did it — trust in God and know that he will deliver — we can do it.”
The perseverance of the church members is to be admired as they have worked to overcome many obstacles to make Minnehulla Baptist Church a success. its 150 years is a testament to that perseverance.
We look forward to their next 150 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.