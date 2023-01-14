He dedicated his life to the pursuit of a better America.
Through a principled path of nonviolence, he fought on the behalf of all Americans, no matter their skin color or heritage, so they could equally enjoy the fruits of this great nation. In the face of seemingly overwhelming opposition, he strove for a brighter future, organizing marches, giving powerful speeches and serving as a fearless leader in a movement aimed at toppling injustice.
In school, every child learns about Martin Luther King Jr. and his righteous quest for equality. It’s an essential part of American history. Almost 60 years later, much has changed. The federal Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 were monumental victories for racial and social justice, outlawing segregation and voting discrimination.
For a democracy such as ours where all people are supposed to be equal under the law, King in many ways is the quintessential American.
We have come so far, and even before his assassination in 1968 at the hands of an outspoken racist, King saw great changes come about.
But before his death, King also recognized there was still work to be done. On Monday, as we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we should remember that.
This great country of ours is a great place to live largely in part because we all have the opportunity to have our voices heard. As Americans, we have the freedom to participate in free and fair elections. When more citizens participate in that process, our country and government are that much stronger. That simple fact is what separates us from authoritarian governments like Russia, North Korea, Iran, China and many more.
But like King, we cannot be content to sit back and enjoy our progress. Unfortunately, the battle against voter suppression remains ongoing.
In recent years, mail-in voting has come under attack. We must protect the integrity of our elections, but mail-in voting has proven to be fair and secure. So far, no substantial evidence of widespread voting fraud has surfaced despite numerous court rulings and investigations. We cannot allow baseless fear and conspiracy theories to undermine this essential form of voting, which simply makes it easier for voters.
Likewise, we should not be distracted by calls for increased voter ID requirements. Those who champion this cause have an answer in search of a problem. Our elections are secure, and adding increased impediments to casting a ballot works against the principles of democracy. Every valid ballot should be counted. Voting should be as easy and accessible as possible.
Last year, about 12% of mail-in ballots in Texas were rejected because of a new law that required stricter ID requirements. That resulted in more than 24,000 state voters being stricken. Those uncounted votes meant our election process was that much less democratic.
Elsewhere in the country, we have seen long lines at polling locations, reduced early voting hours and attacks on ballot drop boxes.
Voting should be easy, easy for everyone. It is a sacred process, but it should not be restrictive. That was something King championed for during his lifetime.
Every citizen’s voice should be heard, no matter their education, native language, color of skin or ethnic heritage. The young and old, the educated and uneducated — people of all kinds from all walks of life should be able to easily participate. It’s a cornerstone of our government.
Since 1968, the year of King’s death, we’ve come so far.
As he once said, we should “Let freedom ring,” and we can do so by continuing the cause he died for in strengthening our voting accessibility and stymieing the backsliding into more restrictive elections.