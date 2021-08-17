The existence of mold in Stroman Middle School is unacceptable.
Schools should be one of the safest places for our local children. A campus that houses nearly 900 students should not get to the point where it is uninhabitable, and the community, more importantly our children, deserve an explanation.
A recent environmental study report revealed that Stroman Middle School has mold growing inside of it, which led to the campus’ indefinite closure. Now, the district is waiting on a remediation study to determine how to address the mold and the cost associated with it. That report is expected to be finished at the end of this week or into early next week, according to district officials.
As soon as the study is completed, it should be released to the public. When that study is released it needs to answer key questions including: How did this happen? Could the same thing be happening at our other older schools? What action will the school system take to make sure this does not happen again?
The community deserves a deeper dive into the mold at Stroman and throughout the district. This year, we have seen exceptionally wet weeks, and mold grows in warm wet conditions.
The campus was built in 1967 and it has seen its fair share of problems that the district has recently tried addressing through bonds in 2017 and 2021. But actions need to be taken now to address the health concerns for our students and staff.
We need to avoid the sudden displacement of our children and that needs to be done with preventative testing at our older campuses like Patti Welder and Mission Valley. Despite finding mold at Stroman, there are no active studies being done to other campuses.
“We are constantly checking for any signs of mold and would immediately conduct testing should it be warranted,” Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said. “At this time, there are no other mold investigations occurring on any campuses.”
The existence of mold can come with a myriad of issues including health.
Mold in indoor environments is associated with respiratory symptoms, particularly for school occupants with respiratory diseases like asthma, but also for occupants without disease.
Our children and the faculty deserve better than to be displaced a week before the start of the new school year.
That displacement causes even more issues. The Liberty campus comes with its own issues like wings that are not operational and the displacement of the credit recovery program.
We need a long term solution to address Stroman and many of our other older campuses. Having the older schools fall into disrepair is not a viable option.
