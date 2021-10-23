After five days of early voting, a low voter turnout appears to be on the horizon for two important local elections and the state constitutional amendments election.
As of Friday, only 4.8% or 2,638 of the 55,441 registered voters in Victoria County had voted, according to Friday’s polling report from the county election administrator’s office.
As of Sunday, six days remain to vote early in the Nov. 2 constitutional amendments election as well as the bond elections in Victoria and Bloomington school districts.
If voting continues at this slow pace, chances are we will not even reach the 15% of voters who turned out for the May municipal and school election, where voters struck down another school bond proposal.
For registered voters to allow low voter turnout to continue to happen is not acceptable.
The issues on the ballot are too important for the majority of registered voters to ignore. The constitutional amendments are important but closer to home the bond elections in Victoria and Bloomington directly impact the community.
In May, after voters turned down the Victoria school bond issue, opponents said they would vote in the next election if the district divided out the issues instead of clumping them all into one issue.
The school district listened, reworked the proposals and presented four items to be voted on including funding much needed employee pay raises, making district-wide facility improvements and building two new schools to replace outdated schools on existing campuses.
Historically constitutional amendment elections draw low voter turnout in part because they fall in between the presidential and gubernatorial elections which draw more interest from voters.
But this year the amendments share the ballot with two locally important elections that voters need to voice their opinions on.
The Victoria’s school district is asking for approval to give teachers and staff pay raises; to make district-wide repairs to facilities; build a new Stroman Science Technology Engineering and Math Middle School; and build a new Mission Valley Elementary School.
The pay raises and district-wide repairs are crucial, but more important are the construction of new schools so students will have safe modern facilities in which to learn.
The Stroman campus has not been in use this entire school year because of mold problems throughout the campus, adding to the other problems the building already had.
The Mission Valley school, one of the oldest school structures in the state, is outdated and too small. Many of the classes are held in temporary portable buildings that over the years have become permanent fixtures on the campus.
Bloomington’s school district is asking for approval to spend $1.1 million to make improvements to school facilities.
Unfortunately, when issues of local interest, such as bond elections, are on the ballot the numbers remain low. For example, in November 2017 the constitutional amendment election as well as the Victoria school district election drew 14.91% of the voters. Two years prior, only 9.53% of voters voted in the constitutional amendment election.
We cannot continue to allow a small percentage of voters to have the say in important issues especially those that affect the future of our students and teachers. We must have a higher parentage of voters to get involved and vote.
The elections office has made it easy for people to vote early. In addition to having early voting daily at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, temporary polling locations are set up at schools across the county on rotating days. To give voters more time to go to the polls early, the polls are also open Sunday and voting time is extended on the last two days.
Then on Nov. 2 election day, Victoria County registered voters can vote at any polling place in the county. Voters do not have to go to their home polling location to vote. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voting early or on election day is vital for the future of our communities and schools. It is essential that registered voters exercise their constitutional right and vote.
