“A mother’s love is the fuel that enables a normal human being to do the impossible.” — Marion C. Garretty
We love our moms.
Every year we pause on the second Sunday of May to pay homage to our moms, showering them with gifts of flowers, perfume, candies, spa treatments and special meals they didn’t have to prepare.
Every year we tell our moms how much we love them and how special they are. Deep down, we know we should tell them that every day, but life gets in the way, and we don’t express it as often as we should.
But moms get it because they love us unconditionally.
Perhaps that is a mother’s greatest trait – her unconditional love. No matter how big a pest we were growing up, how many scrapes we got in as a teen or how many “fail-proof” business ventures we talked her into as a young adult ready to set the world on fire, a mom’s love is constant.
Everyday moms make the impossible happen. Somehow, she can get the kids fed, clothed and off to school, then to a myriad of extracurricular activities while at the same time working to support the family, preparing meals, and keeping up with the home.
And every day moms are there at the end of the day to greet their children with a big smile, a hug and a comforting word of praise and encouragement.
Rightly so we consider moms our heroes. We want to grow up to be like them. We want to be able to solve life-shattering problems in a millisecond. We want to be able to be make heartache go away. We want to be able to effortlessly make a meal for the family and unexpected guests that is fit for royalty.
Little do we know, until we are fortunate to become a mother, that being a mom is not easy. It is the hardest, most fulfilling job on the planet. It’s a never-ending job that only becomes better and more rewarding as her family grows and her children have families. One of the biggest rewards for a mother is to see her love, wisdom and gentle teachings show through in her children as they raise their children.
For those who are fortunate enough to still have their mom living, we ask that you give her a hug – either in person or virtually — and share with her why you love her unconditionally.
