Work is almost complete on a much-needed project to make crossing Rio Grande safer for pedestrians and motorists.
By the end of May, people traveling Rio Grande, also known as the Houston Highway, near the H-E-B Rio Grande store, will have an additional traffic signal to adhere to.
With 21,000 vehicles traveling that part of the street daily, it is a good thing. It will control crossings for pedestrians and motorists going to and coming from the H-E-B parking lot and going to Azalea Street and on to the adjoining neighborhoods.
It will also help traffic coming from businesses on the opposite side of Rio Grande to safely gain access to the road.
For years, the area has been the scene of many wrecks, auto-pedestrian accidents and, unfortunately, at least 13 deaths.
The city of Victoria, H-E-B officials and the Texas Department of Transportation have worked together for about seven years to help correct the problem. Having the three powerhouses work together to solve the problem is credit to all who want to keep residents and visitors to the city safe.
To make the project happen, after negotiations, the city agreed to close the end of Stolz Street that joined Rio Grande; H-E-B agreed to move an entrance to align with Azalea Street and the stop light; and the state agreed to install the traffic lights.
As part of the highway median project, the state also installed a median at the intersection with a turn lane. Sidewalks were also added to make it easier for pedestrians to get to and from the intersection.
While medians are not popular among some motorists, it will serve as another safety measure for traffic.
Now that the construction is nearing completion, it is time for motorists and pedestrians to get accustomed to the change and to pay attention.
Pedestrians will need to use the new intersection to cross the seven lanes of roadway, instead of cutting the butter and crossing where they want.
For years, the only marked crosswalk available was at Rio Grande and Laurent Street. Many people said that was too far to walk out of their way to safely cross when they were heading toward Azalea Street.
Now that Azalea Street has a designated crossing, they need to use it for their own safety.
It will take some time to get used to having the traffic light at the intersection, but it is worth the time if is saves a life or prevents a wreck.
As an education tool, the state or city, or both, need to install warning signs leading up to the new traffic control from all directions. Similar signs were installed at other new traffic controls in the city. It appears to have helped acclimate motorists to the change.
The work of the three groups is a strong sign that private and public organizations can work together for the safety of its residents. Maybe more public-private ventures will result from this project.
