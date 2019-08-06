Editor, the Advocate:
Robert Mueller is judged as “showing signs of dementia?” However, the Marine veteran did his job with integrity as he navigated the sea of “stuff” and seriously avoided taking sides or becoming politically partisan in the process.
Unlike Barr, Mueller refused to become a pawn for either political party as he answered the questions asked of him very carefully and with deliberation. His answers were more than adequate for the questions asked, and he handled himself as a good Marine and nonpartisan public servant should. No more and no less.
So I say, well done, Mr. Mueller, and thanks for your service. (The Russians are here!)
Rufus C. Diggs, Victoria
I watched Mueller about a month or two on TV giving his summation of the report. He looked fine. I thought he did fine. Yes, he portrayed himself as the good public servant he was. I wish we had more like him.
