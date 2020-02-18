Local municipalities must be on alert to growing cybersecurity threats.
Port Lavaca recently became the second municipality in the Crossroads to face a cyberattack, after Jackson County spent at least $50,000 and several weeks recovering from a malicious ransomware that held its computers and digital records hostage.
These local municipalities are not alone. Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the second-highest level of emergency-response alert last August, after 23 government agencies in the state, mostly small cities, were taken offline due to a cyberattack.
As attacks increase, municipalities need to take advantage of preventive measures that can help protect taxpayers and sensitive information.
Cyber crime damages will cost the world $6 trillion annually by 2021, according to Cyber Ventures. In addition to the hefty price of new servers and equipment, attacks slowdown municipalities’ ability to perform everyday tasks while scrubbing malicious software from computer systems.
Cybersecurity insurance policies, like the one Victoria County commissioners agreed to buy in December 2018, should be adopted by all municipalities for protection in the event of a data breach, but there are also many proactive measures that can be taken.
Of all the incidents investigated in the IBM Security Services 2014 Cyber Security Intelligent Index report, human error reportedly played a role in 95%.
Attacks, whether they be ransomware, malware, phishing or denial of service, can start with an employee clicking on links or downloading attachments with malicious code from emails that appear to be reputable or legit, but are fraudulent.
Municipalities and businesses alike can enhance security by regularly training employees in cyberliteracy to familiarize them with malware delivery techniques, such as infected email attachments or drive-by downloads, deepen understanding of how malware spreads and help foster a culture of enhanced cybersecurity awareness.
House Bill 3834, passed last June, requires local and state government employees to annually complete cybersecurity awareness training programs approved by the Department of Information Resources by June 14, 2020. The overall purpose is to help form security habits and implement best practices for detecting, reporting and addressing threats.
The Texas Department of Information Resources also has a number of resources, including best practices and ransomware tips, available online to help government, private businesses and even individuals develop safer policies and procedures.
Not all attacks can be prevented, but being proactive in an age of ever-changing technological advances could save servers and systems from the next breach.
