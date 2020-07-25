Economic development is the name of the game for Victoria County.
Economic growth starts in so many different places. For example, the Victoria Regional Airport Commission is tasked with keeping air service at the Victoria Regional Airport, which helps lead to job development as businesses move into the Crossroads.
This past week the commission had to make a serious decision about what air service would be used.
The top two options were to stay with Boutique Air, which has provided service for the past two years, or go with a larger service that is also tied in with a national airline that gives it name credibility and the greatest potential for growth.
The board chose SkyWest, which has a proven track record of increasing enplanements, in part by a codeshare agreement with United Airline. With that agreement, a United Express brand plane will fly into Victoria’s airport. This gives the service name recognition and boosts interest in using the service.
While the decision appears sound, we wonder if SkyWest can consistently fill a 50-seat airplane to make the promised growth happen.
Boutique, who did a remarkable job turning around the air service from the disaster they inherited two years ago, was able to double the enplanements to 5,700 in its first year and was on track for more growth this year when the pandemic hit and for the most part halted air travel. They did this with a nine-seat plane that didn’t always fly with a full passenger list to Houston and Dallas.
Officials want to build name recognition as they work to make Victoria a destination city. SkyWest and United can offer this.
They also want to build up to 10,000 enplanements in a year, which would trigger a $1 million grant from the FAA to help with airport improvements.
The grant would come in handy as the airport is working on it runway improvement study as well as a marketing study.
SkyWest has accomplished the enplanement goal before in Victoria. In 2004-2005 SkyWest flew into Victoria as part of Continental/United air service. More than 10,500 enplanements occurred each year, according to the company’s proposal.
To get to that point, the airport, as well as SkyWest, will need to market the service, which will fly to Houston only, making 12 round trips a week.
The company has earmarked $20,000 a year to market the service.
Airport as well as city and county officials are banking on the United brand to lure passengers to the service. They know as more people use it, the better the chance of return users and growth in service.
They also know businesses looking to relocate here want an airport to use for business travel. Also, established businesses will look for the service for employees and executives to travel to Houston and points beyond on business trips.
The only drawback to the service, for now, is it does not offer a direct flight to Dallas. That was a flight many people requested for years and used once it was offered. Now they will have to catch a connecting flight in Houston.
As an immediate boost to the economy, SkyWest will have 10 local employees, according to its proposal. It will also purchase fuel in Victoria.
While the chosen service is set up to benefit the community, the commission needs to revisit the service this time next year to see if its plans for growth and economic development are moving forward.
Before the changes can happen, the FAA has to approve the air service. Boutique’s contract runs through the end of October.
