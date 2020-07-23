At a time when businesses and organizations are slowing down because of the pandemic, artists are finding more time to practice their craft. The Nave Museum is helping the Crossroads’ young artists leverage their down time with free online art classes and supplies.
Every Saturday, Karen Gutierrez, the education coordinator, art teacher, and assistant curator at the Nave, teaches a class on Facebook Live. Parents can pick up free packets with all the necessary supplies for the class during business hours at the museum.
“Art classes help elementary and junior high students with other subjects and cognitive processes,” Gutierrez said.
The most recent packet included colored pencils, artist’s paper and a booklet featuring four of the works in the museum. Using the current exhibit, the class taught the basics of drawing landscapes and how colored pencils work differently from other mediums.
Future lessons will cover watercolors, oil pastels, chalk pastels, and acrylic paints.
Parents can photograph their children’s work and post it to the museum’s Facebook page. Gutierrez will print the work, hang it in the museum studio and refer to it during the next lesson.
“We are trying to figure out what we can do to enhance children’s learning processes involving art during the COVID timeframe,” Gutierrez said.
The Nave Museum is a treasure in the Crossroads.
When Royston Nave, a Texas artist born in La Grange, died unexpectedly in 1931, his wife Emma McFaddin McCan Nave commissioned the stately museum building to house his paintings, according to a prior article in the Victoria Advocate. The Greek revival temple was designed by San Antonio architect Atlee Ayres and opened in 1932. Before the pandemic, between 500 and 800 guests visited each exhibit at the museum, said Diana Kallus, operations manager for the museum.
The Victoria Advocate commends the Nave Museum for finding a way to continue its mission with free online art classes for children in the midst of the pandemic.
