In recent years, Texans have become accustomed to a certain rhythm when it comes to our educational system's accountability scores. The metrics, covering the domains of student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps, provided a semblance of clarity and predictability. But as the famous saying goes, "change is the only constant," and this year has seen a seismic shift in the methodology employed by the Texas Education Agency.
Last year, thanks to an initial score decline due to the pandemic, many districts experienced massive growth, leading to an increase in grades across the state. But the new formula, as schools and educators are rapidly finding out, is throwing predictability out of the window. What follows is a brief explanation of why.
CCMR changes - A rude awakening for many.
In a district where a significant number of graduates are making their way into a career, college or the military, one would assume the district is excelling in the College, Career and Military Readiness (CCMR) score. In fact, a higher percentage of graduates from the VISD class of 2022 crossed the stage having earned College, Career and Military Readiness than any class before them, with gains in the CCMR indicator totaling over 15 points for the district.
According to the state’s 2022 accountability manual, the district was poised to earn a collective CCMR score of 92 which fell in range of an A rating for this indicator. Unfortunately, months after the Class of 2022’s graduation, the Texas Education Agency announced its plans to drastically change the scaling formula used to calculate CCMR. The number needed to earn an A in this indicator increased by 28 points. Notably, these changes will also be applied retroactively, meaning we are graded on students who have already graduated and moved on from high school, leaving no room for districts to adapt or counteract the grade. This would be similar to being told to run a quarter mile in 2 minutes. At the conclusion of the race, you are told the time will now be 1 minute and 45 seconds, without the chance to run it again. As a result, despite any commendable graduate achievements or improvements, the district will get a lower grade. In fact, if the proposed formulas are finalized when the 2023 accountability manual is released this fall, the 92 VISD expected to earn for the Class of 2022 will, instead, be a 67.
Redefining 'closing the gaps'
The revamped system reorients the focus for Domain 3 which has historically compared the performance and progress of different student groups with the goal of eliminating gaps. Instead of evaluating data for each student group, the metrics will now concentrate on the lowest-scoring groups for each campus. By all means, focusing on the most vulnerable sections of our student population is essential. But, will this narrowed scope give us the comprehensive picture we need? Of course not. Statisticians play games with this type of data all the time (an example is the difference between relative and absolute calculations, or Simpson’s Paradox).
More inclusivity or just more complexity?
The previous system had a threshold; a student group in a school had to comprise at least 25 students to be counted. That number is now 10. While this can be seen as an effort to ensure more inclusivity, it also brings smaller groups under the scanner, which could disproportionately affect scores. The shift from a binary pass/fail system to a 0-4 ranking based on progress further muddles the waters. In addition, these 0-4 rankings are based on progress towards meetings standards that are not from this year, but from 2038. That’s a target that is 15 years away. To earn full credit for an indicator in this domain, campuses must hit this 2038 target.
District grading - A change in perspective
In previous years, districts were viewed as monolithic entities. The new system, however, will average out all campus scores. This could indeed lead to a more nuanced view, but it also means that strong-performing campuses can no longer buoy an entire district's score. Additionally, districts can no longer experience the full benefits associated with high CCMR accomplishments and above average graduation rates.
In essence, these changes are not just tweaks; they’re overhauls. And while change isn't inherently bad, the rapidity and extent of these changes, without giving districts adequate time to adapt, are a cause for alarm. The intention, as Commissioner Morath points out, is to reflect the progress made in recent years and to align with the Legislature’s mandate for continuous improvement. But for many, these changes may feel more like simply moving the goalposts.
It’s vital for educators, parents, and students to understand that this year's scores simply cannot be directly compared to previous years. They represent a new paradigm. However, it is equally crucial for TEA to provide clarity and guidance openly and honestly to the public during this transitional phase. At this point, districts across the state are waiting for TEA to release the actual accountability manual and ratings for the previous school year as we have already begun a new school year.
While it would be easy for us at VISD to lay blame at TEA, furrow our brows in frustration, and create a list of excuses, that is not what will happen. As in this article, we will simply explain what has happened, why it happened, and how we plan to adapt. I sincerely believe the objective of TEA should be to not just grade but to ensure a bright future for every Texan student. If that is the case, we welcome the opportunity to perform under this new accountability system once we’ve had a chance to understand it and plan for it.