On Jan. 13, Northside Pet and Ranch owners Denise and Wade Hartman, along with local business representatives from Comfort Keepers, Scherer Kubota, and Grace Funeral Home, presented over 400 Thirty-One Tote Bags to Citizens Medical Center. With annual fundraising efforts and in their fifth year of giving, the Hartmans have given over 1,600 bags to the hospital.
“We are happy to continue a longstanding tradition of giving back to our local hospital. It’s because of our sponsors and community that we are able to give this size of a donation,” said Denise Hartman.
Sammie Sue Hendrix, philanthropy officer, and Terri Low, oncology nurse navigator, accepted the bags on behalf of the hospital.
“The bags are given to Citizens Medical Center oncology, heart surgery and cardiac rehab patients as a gift and to help them carry their belongings. They love the bags, and with our fundraising efforts we are able to include patient care essentials that help our patients during their treatment and therapies.” Low said.
“On behalf of Citizens Medical Center, I would like to say ‘thank you’ to the Hartmans, sponsors, and our community, for your kindness, generosity and continued support of our patients and hospital.” Hendrix said.
