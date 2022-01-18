Neighbors Helping Neighbors: Cuero Hospital Volunteers purchase new ventilator for Cuero Regional Hospital

From left are Kathy Simon, hospital administrative assistant and volunteer coordinator; Emily Davis, Cuero Hospital Volunteers treasurer; Vicki Coppedge, Cuero Hospital Volunteers, first vice president; Kaye Lane, Cuero Hospital Volunteers, reporter; Laura Comiskey, CRH RT; Dianne Cowey, Cuero Hospital Volunteers, second vice president; Shelia Cooper, Cuero Hospital Volunteer and Bloomingdeals gift store manager; Nancy Stefka, Cuero Hospital Volunteers, recording secretary; Bonnie Wheeler, Cuero Hospital Volunteers, president; Candy Henderson, Cuero Hospital Volunteers, historian; and Brenda Martin, CRH RRT. Not pictured is Cindy Holcomb, Cuero Hospital Volunteers corresponding secretary.

 Contributed photo

Cuero Hospital Volunteers have purchased and donated a Puritan Bennett 980 Ventilator Series to Cuero Regional Hospital.

It is one of the four ventilators now available at the hospital. “The Puritan Bennett 980 ventilator helps enable patients to breathe more naturally through some of the most innovative breath delivery technology available,” said Brenda Martin, RRT at Cuero Regional Hospital. “Our staff greatly appreciates this addition to the tools we are using to fight COVID-19 and provide state-of-the-art care at Cuero Regional Hospital.”

If you have a photo of “Neighbors helping Neighbors,” send it to us at deliverydesk@vicad.com.

