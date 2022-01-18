Neighbors Helping Neighbors: Cuero Hospital Volunteers purchase new ventilator for Cuero Regional Hospital

Cuero Hospital Volunteers have purchased and donated a Puritan Bennett 980 Ventilator Series to Cuero Regional Hospital.
It is one of the four ventilators now available at the hospital. “The Puritan Bennett 980 ventilator helps enable patients to breathe more naturally through some of the most innovative breath delivery technology available,” said Brenda Martin, RRT at Cuero Regional Hospital. “Our staff greatly appreciates this addition to the tools we are using to fight COVID-19 and provide state-of-the-art care at Cuero Regional Hospital.”
